United Way Holds Annual Night at the Races

It's an annual event that marks the end of a campaign to help thousands of people across the Ohio Valley. The United Way Night at the Races kicked off Friday night.

The event took place at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack.

Heading into Friday, the United Way was at about 90% of it's campaign goal. 

This event featured a buffet dinner and was held in the terrace for a great view of the Downs.

It's sponsored by WTRF, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, Pepsi, Gold Khourey and Turak, and Wallace Jewelers. 

