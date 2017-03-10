March 10th = National Mario Day

Gamers around the world will celebrate the hero of one of the most famous video games ever on Friday.

March 10th is designated as "National Mario Day." The reason why is apparently because the abbreviated date, Mar. 10, looks like the name "Mario."

The day of Nintendo nostalgia is a time to pay tribute to Mario in all his incarnations. Including his early appearance in "Donkey Kong," and of course, the hit game "Super Mario Brothers," featuring Mario and his brother, Luigi.