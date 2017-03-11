An accident on US 250 leaves one person dead in Harrison County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident involved three people. The victim was headed Westbound on 250, before crossing the center line and hitting a semi-truck then rotated off and hit a second vehicle.

The other two drivers were okay, but the victim was confirmed dead at the scene, according to the OSHP.

The accident occurred around 7:30 this morning. US 250 was closed for about 4.5 hours.

Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us the investigation is still ongoing.