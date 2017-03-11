Gov. Justice to Participate in Town Hall Meeting at Wheeling Jesuit

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will participate in a live town hall hosted by Wheeling Jesuit University on Tuesday, March 14. It will be broadcast live on TV.

The TV Town Hall meeting is open to the public and is taking place at the Troy Theater on Wheeling Jesuit's campus. The seating will be at a first come, first serve basis with the doors opening at 5 p.m.

Gov. Justice will answer questions from the audience, as well as, from social media. The questions are anticipated to be about West Virginia's budget crisis and his plans to save the state.

"The people of West Virginia deserve straight talk about the state's budget crisis and I'm looking forward to having an open discussion on the future of the Mountain State," said Governor Jim Justice.

The Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall will air at 7PM on Tuesday, March 14.