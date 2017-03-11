Shadyside High Schoolers are Taking Back Drugs

Today, Shadyside's "Staying Clean Club" held Drug Take Back Day to give locals the chance to get rid out their old medicines.

Dozens of residents came out to the Shadyside Community Center to turn in their expired medicines.

Students, along with the Shadyside Police Department and the Belmont County Major Crime Unit, gathered the drugs and put them into a safe. The safe's contents will be properly disposed of later.

This it the first time the club has held Drug Take Back Day.

"Staying Clean Club" Adviser John Triveri says the group wanted to get their name out their and help to locals out.

"A lot of people keep outdated things in their medicine cabinets and it's important to get rid of them," Triveri said. "We wanted to offer that opportunity here. Along with the Shadyside Police Department and the Belmont County Major Crime Unit, we're making that happen today."



The "Staying Clean Club" is a drug free program in all Belmont County Schools. Shadyside has nearly 170 students in their program, which is about 48% of their student population.