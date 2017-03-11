House Fire in North Park Wheeling

Wheeling Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 37 Eagle Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in the North Park section of Wheeling.



According to officials, the fire was coming from the kitchen area. Many departments responded to the house and extinguished the flames quickly. They were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.

Unfortunately, a pet dog died, but luckily no one else was injured.



The fire is currently under investigation.