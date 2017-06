The Herald Star Jefferson/Harrison County Regional Spelling Bee was held Saturday at Buckeye North Elementary.

47 students competed for one spot to compete in the National Spelling Bee. It took 22 rounds to crown winner Grace McKeegan, a seventh grader with Hear of Mary Homeschool Steubenville. She won it on the word hydrate.

McKeegan will be headed to Washington DC and compete in The Scripps National Bee from May 28th to June 3rd.