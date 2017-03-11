Lansing Carry Out and Wheeling Nailers Host St. Baldrick's Events

Lansing Carry Out and the Wheeling Nailers hosted their own St. Baldrick's event Saturday.

The Nailers hosted their 10th annual St. Baldrick's event at WesBanco Arena; complete with two live bands and a few raffles leading up to Saturday's game against the Quad City Mallards.

Those in attendance had a chance to get two free tickets compliments of the Nailers if they either shaved their heads for St. Baldrick's or donated $25 or more to the group.

While across the river, the annual Brave the Shave event is held to raise funds for lifesaving children's cancer research. Participants came out between 3 and 10 p.m. to have their heads and beards shaved.

The group is aiming to raise $15,000 this year, and they're not done yet.

Sunday at the Ohio Valley Mall from 2-4 p.m. there's another St. Baldrick's event featuring a fashion show and live entertainment; all are welcome.