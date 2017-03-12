WVU Wins 5th Straight NCAA Rifle Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University has won its fifth straight NCAA rifle championship.

The Mountaineers won the title on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, with a final team score of 4,723. TCU finished second and Murray State took third.

West Virginia won its 19th national rifle title overall and the sixth under coach Jon Hammond.

Mountaineer freshmen Morgan Phillips won the smallbore individual title and Milica Babic took the air rifle crown.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.