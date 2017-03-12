Retired 4-star Air Force General Announced for Herald-Star Speaker Series

Michael Hayden will be the next speaker for Trinity Health System's Herald-Star Speaker Series.

The Pittsburgh native is a retired four-star Air Force General who spent more than 40 years working in intelligence. He served as head of the National Security and Central Intelligence agencies while helping to lead the war on terror.

Hayden details his career and offers a unique perspective about events that have changed the world during the last several years in his book Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror. The book spent several weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and was named one of the newspaper's 100 Most Notable Books for 2016.

During the event, Hayden will share details of his career and talk about the current challenges facing the intelligence community.

Trinity Health Systems Presents the Herald-Star Speaker Series on April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Lanman Hall at Catholic Central High School. Reserved seat tickets cost $20 if purchased in advance online at heraldstaronline.com or at the Herald-Star office beginning Monday. All tickets will cost $25 if purchased at the auditorium the night of the presentation.

A limited number of VIP ticket packages are available at a cost of $150 for two tickets and $100 for a single ticket. The package includes admission to a private reception with Hayden that will run from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at Catholic Central High School; hor d'oeuvres and beverages; the opportunity to meet Hayden and have a photograph taken with him; a copy of Playing to the Edge; a pass for reserved parking at the high school and special seating for the presentation. Contact Cindy Kotsch at (740) 283-4711 for information.

A new preferred seating option will be offered for this series. Priced at $50 per ticket, the package includes a paperbook copy of Hayden's book, special seating, and the opportunity to be among the first people to meet Hayden after the presentation. Contact Kotsch for more information.

WTRF is a proud sponsor of this event, along with Trinity, the Herald-Star and the Weirton Daily Times, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Cattrell Cos. Inc., Eastern Gateway Community College, EZtoUse.com, and the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

Special support is being provided by the Best Western Plus at Franciscan Square, Piergallini Catering, Newbrough Photo, Hertz-Thrifty Car Rental, and Catholic Central High School.