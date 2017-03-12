St. Baldrick's Takes over Ohio Valley Mall

Haircuts have never been more valuable than this weekend as we saw many St. Baldrick's events all across the Valley.

Sunday at the Ohio Valley Mall, hundreds showed up to either get their hair cut, make a donation, see Miss West Virginia or even check out the fashion show being held.

The St. Baldrick's events are held to raise funds for life-saving children's cancer research. And those participating are more than happy to help. As for why shaving their hair is so important.

Miss West Virginia helps shave a head at the Ohio Valley Mall for the St. Baldrick's event today pic.twitter.com/bJhUJjYp1Z — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) March 12, 2017

"Most of them lose it when they go through treatment, and it really lets live a while in their skin," said Valerie Parsons, who had her head shaved by Miss West Virginia. "You don't understand how much people judge you by your hair or your lack of it until you've walked around without it."

The group's goal was to raise $15,000 for childhood cancer research this weekend. We'll let you know how they did as soon as we find out.