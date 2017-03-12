Police: Missing Juvenile Found

UPDATE

The Martins Ferry Police Department said the missing Hayden Mort has been found and returned to his mother.

ORIGINAL

The Martins Ferry Police Department has issued an alert for a missing juvenile who is not in danger.

Hayden Alexander Mort, 13, was taken by his biological mother, Jade Justice, after school on Friday, March 10. The two were last seen in a black, newer model Chrysler van with West Virginia license plates. The pair was reportedly headed toward Maryland.

Mort was supposed to be returned on Sunday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m. but has not.

He is described as a white male, 5'5", 159 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Martins Ferry Police at 740-633-2121 or call the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312. All calls will remain confidential.