Crews Respond to Late Night Truck Fire, Police Officers Injured

Multiple firefighters with the Wheeling Fire Department responded to a car fire shortly after 11:30 p.m., Sunday, March 12 on McColloch Street near the intersection of Lind Street.

A witness who called 911 saw flames in the area, and moments later two officers with the Wheeling Police Department, and an off-duty firefighter were able to pull the driver out of the burning car. The driver, a 45-year-old male from Moundsville, W.Va. was transported to OVMC for unknown injuries.

Additionally, two Wheeling Police Officers were taken to Wheeling Hospital for smoke inhalation, possible burns and other injuries.

The fuel from the car spread in the yard where the crash happened and caught some plastic piping on fire of a nearby business.

The Wheeling Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash.