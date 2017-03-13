Jury Convicts 2 Steubenville Brothers Of Running Heroin Ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A jury has convicted two Steubenville brothers of running an area heroin-trafficking organization.

Frederick A. McShan, 37, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, 12 counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

David McShan, 42, was also convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The jury announced the verdict early Friday evening, which was returned following a trial that began on Monday, March 6th before Chief U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr.

A yearlong investigation in this case by local, state and federal law enforcement culminated in the seizure of eight firearms, three vehicles and approximately $110,000 of narcotics proceeds.

According to court documents and testimony, the McShan brothers helped lead a drug organization that was supplied out of Chicago and was responsible for street-level heroin sales in Steubenville, including in the Market Street apartment public housing area, Weirton, Wheeling, and Bellaire.

Four co-defendants in this case have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Donae F. Grier, 38, of Irving, Texas, sentenced to five years in prison; Christopher J. Bishop, 32, of Weirton, sentenced to 10 years in prison; Kerris D. Moncrease, 32, of Weirton, sentenced to three and a half years in prison; and Perrier D. Coleman, 21, of Steubenville, sentenced to one year and three months in prison. Terrence J. Smith, 27, Michael K. Greathouse, 25, and Erica L. Jury, 37, all of Steubenville, have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin is a federal crime punishable by 10 years to up to life in prison. Both conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy to commit money laundering are crimes punishable by up to 20 years in prison.