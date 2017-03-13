Bellaire Man Faces Drug, Child Endangerment Charges After Routin - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Bellaire Man Faces Drug, Child Endangerment Charges After Routine Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:

A Bellaire man is in the Belmont County Jail, after a routine traffic stop on Friday.

Justin R. McMasters, 30, of Crescent Street, Bellaire, was pulled over by sheriff's deputies.

They discovered marijuana, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and $1,300 in cash.

He is charged with drug possession, marijuana possession, child endangerment, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say there was also a juvenile in the car.

The vehicle was seized and impounded and McMasters is now in jail under a $1,000 bond.

Bellaire Police assisted in the arrest.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.