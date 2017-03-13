Bellaire Man Faces Drug, Child Endangerment Charges After Routine Traffic Stop

A Bellaire man is in the Belmont County Jail, after a routine traffic stop on Friday.
Justin R. McMasters, 30, of Crescent Street, Bellaire, was pulled over by sheriff's deputies.
They discovered marijuana, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and $1,300 in cash.
He is charged with drug possession, marijuana possession, child endangerment, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia.
Officials say there was also a juvenile in the car.
The vehicle was seized and impounded and McMasters is now in jail under a $1,000 bond.
Bellaire Police assisted in the arrest.