Bellaire Man Faces Drug, Child Endangerment Charges After Routine Traffic Stop

A Bellaire man is in the Belmont County Jail, after a routine traffic stop on Friday.

Justin R. McMasters, 30, of Crescent Street, Bellaire, was pulled over by sheriff's deputies.

They discovered marijuana, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and $1,300 in cash.

He is charged with drug possession, marijuana possession, child endangerment, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say there was also a juvenile in the car.

The vehicle was seized and impounded and McMasters is now in jail under a $1,000 bond.

Bellaire Police assisted in the arrest.