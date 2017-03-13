Upcoming DUI Checkpoint Scheduled in Glen Dale

A DUI checkpoint will take place on Friday, March 17, on WV Route 2 in Glen Dale.

The checkpoint will be held from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. in front of John Marshall High School, from 13th Street to Lee Street.

Alternate routes around the checkpoint include:

(Northbound traffic)

US Route 250 south to WV Rt. 88 to WV Rt. 86

13th Street to Tomlinson Ave.

John Marshall High School entrance to Jefferson Ave.

(Southbound traffic)

Elizabeth St. through Lee Street to Tomlinson Ave.

The check will be conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the WV Governor's Highway Safety Office.