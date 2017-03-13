Upcoming DUI Checkpoint Scheduled in Glen Dale

A DUI checkpoint will take place on Friday, March 17, on WV Route 2 in Glen Dale.
The checkpoint will be held from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. in front of John Marshall High School, from 13th Street to Lee Street.
Alternate routes around the checkpoint include:
(Northbound traffic)
(Southbound traffic)
The check will be conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the WV Governor's Highway Safety Office.
WTRF
