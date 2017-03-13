Boury Lofts Expected to be Fully Complete by April

The historic Boury Building in Wheeling is being transformed into lofts, scheduled to be completed by the beginning of April.

The Boury Lofts are located on the corner of 16th and Market Streets, and will offer a new kind of urban living in Wheeling.

According to WODA Group Regional Manager Erica Pettrey, the space will include a fitness room that is available to both Stone Center and Boury tenants.

All units include features such as upgraded appliances, custom stonework in the bathrooms, amazing views of downtown, and a washer/dryer in each unit.

The lofts are pet friendly, and have two available parking spaces.

"Everybody that comes in you know really likes the look, they like that they can walk to things downtown just close to everything so, it's an up and coming community here," Pettrey said.

Open houses are planned at both the Boury Lofts and another look at the Stone Center coming later this month.

The WODA Group said they will be continuing with other projects, including developments at the old La Belle nail plant.