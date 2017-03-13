Ohio Drivers See Low Gas Prices - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio Drivers See Low Gas Prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohioans are seeing lower gas prices than drivers in neighboring states as the week begins.
    
The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was about $2.14 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's down from about $2.23 a week ago and $1.93 at this time last year.
    
The national average was higher than the state average at $2.30 on Monday, down a penny from a week earlier. A year ago it was $1.93.
    
AAA has said gas prices are expected to increase this month as demand rises and refiners start switching from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.

