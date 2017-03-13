Superintendent Discusses Conditions Needed for School Cancellation

With a predicted snowstorm bearing down on us, there's a strong probability of school cancellations in the morning.

But what goes into the decision to cancel, delay or hold class?

The superintendent at Bridgeport said he has one thing to consider above all -- safety.

Superintendent Zac Shutler said there's a big difference between conditions down in the valley and up on the hilltop.

"There's a temperature difference, and the roads aren't straight and at 90-degree angles. There's a lot of hills, a lot of turns, so there are a lot of different factors," Shulter said.

Shulter drives the bus routes at 4:00 a.m. to see the differences in the area.

For tomorrow, he's keeping an open mind.

Shulter said a March snow melts faster than a December snow, with the days being longer and the ground being warmer.

But his decision will come down to one thing.

"Bottom line is, school can always be made up. I know it's an inconvenience at the time, for the district, even for the parents as far as child care that day. But if we're going to make an error, we try to always make it in the side of safety," said Shulter.

No matter what happens tomorrow, we know one thing for sure.

People in coffee shops, on talk shows and at breakfast tables, will all debate the merits--or the evils---of canceling school for snow.