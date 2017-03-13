Vietnam Veteran Reunited with Stolen Medals

A Vietnam veteran was reunited with his medals on Monday, thanks to U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson.

Vietnam veteran Joseph Brown had his seven stolen medal replaced from the National Personnel Records center.

The seven medals included a purple heart, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and three others to replace the ones stolen from his home in Wellsville.

Brown was emotional while receiving the medals because of how truly valuable they are to him.

"People can't say I didn't earn it cause I got it right there. People don't realize how important a medal is. If you say you saved your friend, yeah yeah, you hear all that. But when you got that medal you don't have to speak. One picture's worth a thousand words, well those medals are my words," Brown said.

In addition to the seven medals returned to Brown, Johnson also gave him his Marksman Badge and Auto Rifle, Machine Gun, and Rifle Bars.