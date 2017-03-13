Elementary Students Make Cancer Care Packages

Students at one local elementary have been hard at work giving back to cancer patients.



Second graders at Wintersville Elementary spent the last several weeks making up care packages that are being delivered to patients at the Tony Teramana Cancer Center.



The students made more than 150 packages with items that they collected, like snacks, blankets, socks and hats.



Officials from the the cancer center picked up the packages early Monday and are handing them out to the patients.

The students also made cards filled with well wishes for the patients.