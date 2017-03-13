ODOT Preparing for Snow

With snow moving in on the Ohio Valley, the Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing to keep the roads safe for drivers.

ODOT officials said it's going to be harder to predict the accumulations for the roads because the storm is coming out of the east.

Crews are very prepared with a full supply of salt because crews didn't use much this winter.

There will be extra workers on hand overnight to ensure they have as many bases covered as possible.

Manager Jerry Campbell said, "We have rolled our crews back to 12 hour shifts, so we'll have 24 hour coverage. We do have guys right now, at the present time, pre-treating the roads in anticipation to snow coming. So, they're putting down a salt, brime material that keeps the snow from bonding to the roadway surfaces."

Campbell would like to remind drivers their plows are wider than the driving lanes and is asking others on the road to not pass or go around them, and just let the plows do their jobs.

StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker said the snow is expected to begin shortly after midnight Monday and will continue on and off for about 12 hours.