Legislative Leaders in WV Outline Budget with Cuts - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Legislative Leaders in WV Outline Budget with Cuts

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Republican legislative leaders have unveiled the framework for their budget proposal for the coming fiscal year that would cut spending from general revenues to a little over $4 billion.

House Speaker Tim Armstead and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, joined by other lawmakers, say their plan would cut areas previously off-limits, including education spending.

Democratic Gov. Jim Justice, who has proposed a budget with fewer cuts, says the lawmakers' plan lacks tools to jump-start the state economy.

He has proposed fractional sales and business taxes to close a projected $500 million deficit and gas taxes and motor vehicle fees to seed bonding for a large highway reconstruction program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.