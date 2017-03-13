Legislative Leaders in WV Outline Budget with Cuts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Republican legislative leaders have unveiled the framework for their budget proposal for the coming fiscal year that would cut spending from general revenues to a little over $4 billion.

House Speaker Tim Armstead and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, joined by other lawmakers, say their plan would cut areas previously off-limits, including education spending.

Democratic Gov. Jim Justice, who has proposed a budget with fewer cuts, says the lawmakers' plan lacks tools to jump-start the state economy.

He has proposed fractional sales and business taxes to close a projected $500 million deficit and gas taxes and motor vehicle fees to seed bonding for a large highway reconstruction program.

