Senate Bill Aimed to Help Protect Firefighter from Cancer

A Senate bill will allow firefighters to file under worker's comp to help pay medical bills.

This bill is aimed to protect them from cancer-causing air and particles that firefighters breathe in and absorb on their skin.

Currently, if a firefighter develops skin cancer from the job, they're left to pay for treatment with their own insurance or out of pocket.

Right now two Wheeling fire fighters are undergoing chemotherapy.

"I have friends that have been exposed that have cancer and are suffering from it. So it's very near to me. The fire service is a brother and sisterhood, so we're all close and what affects one affects all," said Chief Virgil White, South Charleston Fire Department.

Across the country, two-thirds of all firefighters will develop cancer.

Forty-two states currently have a cancer presumption.