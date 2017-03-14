Trials Continue for Ohio County Man Accused of Having Sex with a Minor

An Ohio County man who picked up a girl looking for a ride and forced her to have sex with him in his vehicle is expected to receive a lengthy prison sentence Tuesday.

Jarvis Smith pled guilty in February to the incident which occurred early last year.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pre-Trial Continues for Man Accused of Having Sex With Minor in Ohio County

Assistant Prosecutor Shawn Turak commended police for their work in recognizing the vehicle the victim described, as well as getting Smith to confess to part of the crime.

The victim and her family plan to be at Smith's sentencing.

Stay with 7News for the latest on this case.