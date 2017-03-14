Infant Found Safe, Suspect in Custody After Amber Alert

UPDATE 11:13 a.m.

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A missing 10-month-old baby has been safely recovered following a statewide Amber Alert that was issued out of Fulton County.

Officials say James Christoper Ramey took his son Winston Ramey, at about 5:09am, Tuesday, following a shooting incident at a home in the Village of Delta. The mother of the child was wounded during that shooting and later died.

Delta Police say the suspect and child were later recovered. The child, 10-month-old Winston Ramey, is safe and unharmed, according to Delta Police.

The suspect’s name is James Ramey. The 27-year-old was considered armed and dangerous. He is now in police custody.

It’s unclear at this time what charges he might face.

