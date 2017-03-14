2 Arrested in Connection with Moundsville Business Robbery

UPDATED 5:25 PM

According to Lt. Kosek from the Moundsville Police Department, two men have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery on Jefferson Avenue.

Eric O'Neil, 22, and Zackary Davis, 25, are both in the Northern Regional Jail facing armed robbery charges.

Lt. Kosek said Tuesday the department received a tip, got warrants, then executed those warrants with the Marshall County Drug Task Force before making the arrests.

Detective Sergeant Don DeWitt with the Moundsville Police served as the lead investigator on the case.

Moundsville police are currently searching for a man who allegedly robbed a pregnant woman at a Moundsville business with a sawed off rifle.

The robbery occurred Tuesday morning at Market Place on Jefferson Avenue.

The man allegedly demanded money and cigarettes, and left the scene with a small amount of cash and a few packs of cigarettes.

Sergeant Dewitt said that the cashier complied with the man in order to get him out of the store as quickly as possible to protect herself.

According to Dewitt, the woman was nine months pregnant, and is due to have her baby in 22 days.

This is the second time in the last year that the Market Place has been robbed.

Police are asking for your help to find this suspect.

He's described as a tall white man around 6 feet with a thin build, wearing a blue hoodie and sweat pants, gloves and a bandana covering his face.

If you have any information call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tipline, or contact the Moundsville police.

Moundsville police are currently investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

The robbery took place at the Market Place at 2nd and Jefferson.

Details are limited at this time, but police are currently on the scene.