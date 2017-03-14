AEP to Host Open House to Discuss Marshall County Transmission Upgrades

American Electric Power and its affiliate, West Virginia Transmission Co., announced plans to invest approximately $50 million in the transmission system to strengthen the electric grid in Moundsville and surrounding areas.



The Moundsville Area Transmission Rebuild Project includes rebuilding about 11 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line and making upgrades to multiple substations along the project route.

The existing transmission line was built in the 1920s and can no longer handle the increase in power needed in the region.

Replacing aging equipment with modern structures and wires provides the area with a reliable transmission source capable of providing continued reliability to customers.



“This allows us to provide reliable service to our customers at an affordable rate,” said Joelle Connors, AEP spokesperson. “These transmission upgrades will help us reduce the company’s long-term maintenance cost.”



AEP will host an open house on Tuesday, March 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at John Marshall Highschool for directly impacted property owners and the public to gather input about the project.



Visitors may come any time during the event to learn more about the project, view maps of proposed routes and speak with company representatives.



“The open house allows us an opportunity to communicate directly to landowners about project details,” Connors said.



The project team will use input gathered during the open house to determine a line route that minimizes impact to the environment and community.



Two miles of the line construction will take place in Moundsville with the remaining work to take place in Marshall County.

Construction is expected to start spring 2018 and be completed by summer 2019.