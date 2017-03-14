First Responders Save Life, For Them It's Another Day at the Office

Officer Ryan Moore was the first on scene of the truck fire late Sunday night. When he arrived, he said a crowd of people were gathered around screaming that a man was trapped inside the burning vehicle.

"I broke the window and tried to get him out. I cut the seat belt and tried to get him out, but the truck was still in drive. You can't release the door while the truck is still in drive, and 1,000 things are going through your mind at the time," said Patrolman Moore.

30 seconds behind him, his backup Officer Harry Myers.

"The fire was pretty intense and you could tell that he was having a pretty difficult time with it, I attempted to assist him and the fire was so intense that it was starting to burn us," said Patrolman First Class Myers.

Little did Officer Moore and Myers know, they had even more backup, off duty Assistant Chief Harto who heard the call out with his son at their house jumped in the car no questions asked.

"So at that point, unbeknownst to me Assistant Chief Harto had come down from his house and I didn't even realize it was him and he had helped us to open the door to get the seat belt off the gentlemen and then to secure him to a safe location," said Myers.

"You know what I mean I knew what needed to be done and I kind of just did it without thinking about it," said Assistant Chief Paul Harto.

His son Tyler, not even a fire fighter, administered life saving CPR until EMS arrived.

"He had no pulse, he wasn't breathing and CPR is the only thing you can do at a time like that," said Tyler Harto.

Humbly the four don't call themselves heroes, even after fighting flames with no protections, and saving a life, they said they were just in the right place at the right time.

"We're not heroes OK, this is our job, this is what we do, it was just another day at the office," said Myers.

"We're not the exception to the rule, we are the rule, anyone in our department or that department would have done the exact same thing," said Moore.

Both police and fire fighters said they are grateful that their departments have each others backs, especially in this situation, that thankfully had a positive ending.