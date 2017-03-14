Wellsburg PD Look for Information on Man Wanted on Several Charges

Police in Wellsburg are looking for information on a suspect who allegedly has been knocking on residents' doors and slashing tires throughout the area.

Tyson Madison is wanted on several felony warrants including conspiracy, stolen goods, and larceny.

Police said Madison fled from the neighborhood on foot, causing them to search for him for nearly two hours.

Madison is believed to be armed with a knife due to several tires being slashed throughout the area.

If you have any information about Madison, be sure to call Wellsburg PD.