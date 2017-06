West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be in Wheeling on Tuesday as a part of his "Save our State Tour".

Tuesday afternoon, he'll be at the I-70 Main Street Bridge in Wheeling to discuss his Roads Plan which will create 48,000 new construction jobs, including 2,700 in Ohio County.

On Tuesday evening, the governor will be at Wheeling Jesuit for town hall meeting at Troy Theater.

