French Bulldog's Life Is Saved--"Chubbs" Goes From Rags To Riches

Thanks to Stella, the French Bulldog in the popular TV show Modern Family, Frenchies are now in high demand.

And puppy mills take advantage of a trend like that.

Chubbs lived a bleak life in a puppy mill.

"The first seven years of his life, he lived in a wire cage," noted Lauren Cook, Marshall County Shelter Director. "They just used him to make more babies. When he was done, he went back to the cage, and they sold those puppies for a large amount of money. And that was his life."

At age seven, they were done with him.

They sold him at auction.

Chubbs was in bad shape, having had no care.

"Yeah, puppy mill dogs get food and water, but that's about it," noted Cook. "His nails were really long, and he had a bad infection in his mouth. And he was overweight because he didn't get any exercise."

First, he was neutered.

And he had to have some bad teeth pulled.

Then his luck changed.

He met Lauren Cook, the shelter director, who admits it was love at first sight.

Now Chubbs has a home with Lauren and her other pets.

He goes to work with her.

He has learned the joy of playing with toys and getting human attention.

He knows where they keep the treats, and he knows how to beg for them.

"He's spoiled now," Cook said with a smile. "He enjoys every day with us, and I can't imagine my life without him. So I guess I was the lucky one in this situation!"

Chubbs is just one example of a rags-to-riches story that began with the important steps of spay/neuter/adopt.

On the evening of St. Patrick's Day, animal lovers will have a chance to dine, dance and have a great time while donating to the continuing work of the Tiffany Dlesk Spay and Neuter Clinic.

The Fur Ball will be from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Wheeling Park's White Palace.

Tables at the Fur Ball are filling up fast.

To find out more, or just to donate to the cause, call (304) 238-5802.