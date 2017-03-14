Bethlehem's Former Clerk Admits To "Fraudulent Schemes" Involving Tax Money And Water Bill Funds

Andrea McDonald, a long-time employee of the Village of Bethlehem, was originally charged with two counts, fraudulent schemes and conspiracy.

She has entered a guilty plea to fraudulent schemes, and as part of the plea agreement, the state is dismissing the conspiracy charge.

She told Ohio County Circuit Court Judge James Mazzone she took money from village funds, shifted them into other accounts and used the money to pay other people's water bills, including her own.

Under the law, she could get one to ten years in prison.

According to a recommendation in the plea agreement, all prison time could be suspended, in exchange for two years of supervised probation and $40,000 restitution paid to the village.

She would pay the restitution in one $20,000 check upon the day of her sentencing, and the remaining $20,000 by selling her home.

Bethlehem Mayor Tim Bishop said McDonald stole far more than $40,000, but he is satisfied with the proposed plea agreement.

"What she did was steal from our residents," Bishop said. "It was plain and clear. The village would get utility tax money that she put into the wrong accounts, dummy water accounts, that were used to pay her bill, her neighbor's bill, her friend's bill, her co-workers' bills. She stole from our residents. And you don't steal from your neighbors. And so for the village residents to put that much trust in a person and have that trust totally smashed is quite disturbing."

Mayor Bishop said he is extremely pleased with the hard work of Ohio County Assistant Prosecutor Shawn Turak.

McDonald's sentencing is set for mid-April.