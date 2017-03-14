Governor Justice Talks Transportation in Wheeling

Governor Jim Justice made a stop in the Friendly City during his Save Our State Campaign.

The Governor addressed many issues including transportation projects and creating 48,000 new jobs for West Virginians.

Other topics of discussion were the possibility of car inspections becoming every three years and creating a one time $8 fee, that would allow residents to access toll roads, for one year, for free. However, the Governor's passion is what stood out the most from his speech.

Governor Justice fully believes he can fix the Mountain State's problems, but said residents need to speak up, too.

"Our legislators need to hear the people and I believe whole heartedly that people are with me. And they know that I've given them a pathway and I've given them hope. I don't want anything, I don't want anything for me. Nothing. All I want is goodness for our state. But our legislators need to hear the people," stated Justice.

Governor Justice will continued his tour in the Northern Panhandle with a town hall meeting in Wheeling.