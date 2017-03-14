911 Dispatcher in Tamir Rice Case Suspended for 8 Days

CLEVELAND (AP) - A 911 dispatcher who took a call that led to a white police officer's fatal shooting of 12-year-old black boy who'd been playing with a pellet gun outside a Cleveland recreation center has been suspended for eight days.

Police Chief Calvin Williams stated in a disciplinary letter Constance Hollinger violated protocol.

The caller told Hollinger it was probably a juvenile with a fake weapon outside the rec center in 2014. Hollinger is accused of not relaying that to another dispatcher communicating with responders.

Cleveland safety director Michael McGrath handed down a two-day suspension for police officer William Cunningham. Cunningham was working off duty without permission at the rec center where Tamir (tuh-MEER') Rice was shot by another officer.

A message seeking comment on behalf of Hollinger and Cunningham has been left for the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.