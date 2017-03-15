Clinic Sees Increase in Vasectomies Before March Madness

While college basketball players will be cutting down the nets after a victory, some fans of March Madness will be making their own snips: vasectomies.

The Cleveland Clinic said they noticed a 10 percent increase in vasectomies before the NCAA men's college basketball tournament between 2014 and 2016.

"A lot of patients come in and say, 'I have to have this during March Madness, you have to talk to my wife about it. Tell her what my limitations are and that I need to be on the couch,'" said Dr. Ed Sabanegh, chairman of the Department of Urology at the Cleveland Clinic.

"They'll even tell us to exaggerate a little about how long it takes to recover."

Given that the usual recovery time from the surgery is two days, this gives patient plenty of time to watch March Madness while recovering.

The Cleveland Clinic said that it has also seen a jump in vasectomies before the Masters Gold Tournament and the release of popular video games.