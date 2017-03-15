City Council Considering Eliminating Living Boundaries for City Employees

In an effort to improve morale for city employees in Wheeling, the rules committee and city council has a new idea on the books.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said the idea is to expand the boundaries where city employees can live. Currently, employees have to live in Ohio County, a small part of Marshall County, or a small part of Brooke County and council is looking at completely eliminating those boundaries.

Thalman said ultimately the city wants department heads to be able hire the best candidates no matter where they live. There still would be some boundaries in place for employees that have to respond to emergencies from home they would still need to live within 30 to 45 minutes of the city.

"The reason for having these boundaries in place is to help support the tax base, so employees that live in Wheeling, they spend money in Wheeling and they pay taxes in Wheeling, ultimately what we want to do is give our department heads the ability to hire the best and brightest people, and let city council worry about making wheeling a place employees want to live in, and therefore not forcing employees to live here," said Thalman.

3 members of city council make up the rules committee, they will meet next Tuesday to look over the idea if it passes it will head to city council the following week. If it passes city council, living boundaries would then be eliminated.