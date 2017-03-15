Bill to legalize marijuana introduced in House of Delegates

A bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use has been introduced to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

House Bill 3035 was submitted on Tuesday, by Delegate Sean Hornbuckle of Cabell County.

The bill states that by making marijuana use legal, it will allow law enforcement to focus on "violent and property crimes, generating revenue for education and other public purposes and individual freedom."

The bill would regulate and tax marijuana in the same way as alcohol.

This means people would have to be 21 to buy the drug, and that if a person is caught driving after using marijuana, they could be charged with a DUI.

It would also regulate hemp separately from strains of cannabis with higher THC concentrations.

The bill will go from the House Health and Human Resources Committee and then would then need to go to the House Judiciary Committee before going to the floor.