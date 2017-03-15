Suspects in Armed Moundsville Robbery Arraigned

The two suspects in an armed robbery out of Moundsville have been arraigned.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash each for both Eric O'Neil and Zackary Davis.

Moundsville Police say O'Neil stormed the The Market on Jefferson Avenue and pointed a sawed rifle at a pregnant cashier.

Davis was the getaway driver.

Officers said she complied with O'Neil's demands.

The two suspects reportedly got away with some cash and cigarettes.

