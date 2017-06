Shaquille Wade, 23, pleaded not guilty today to charges of inducing panic after allegedly calling in a knowingly false bomb threat to the Ft. Steuben Mall in February.

Wade also faces a falsification charge for allegedly lying to the police, stemming from the bomb threat incident.

Wade previously waived his right to a preliminary hearing, but on Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty during Jefferson County's arraignments.

His bond remains at $250,000.