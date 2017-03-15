City Council Confirms No Decision Made in Rumored Bridge Closing

Steubenville City Council members confirmed that a decision has not been made regarding a rumored closing of Market Street Bridge.

The new Wellsburg Bridge and Market Street Bridge were hot topics during Wednesday's meeting for the Brooke-Hancock Joint Commission.

The new Wellsburg Bridge is currently in the design process and is set to be completed by 2021.

Officials said the Market Street Bridge could potentially become a pedestrian and bike pathway down the road.

Follansbee City Manager John DeStefano said, "There seems to be a lot of miscommunication" as some people are saying that it could close sooner.

"We have not been notified as a city of Follansbee anything to do with closing the Market Street Bridge, so I say this is the first I've heard of it, at the meeting here," DeStefano said.

Officials said the future is currently unknown for the bridge until they hear from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.