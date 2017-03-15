Concern Grows Over Safety of Local Playground

Parents in Bellaire are outraged after a recently reopened playground is now closed again.

The playground equipment was installed three months ago, and now parents are questioning whether it was deliberate vandalism, or an issue with the installment.

Parents in the area were constantly finding loose bolts on the equipment as they noticed the jungle gym coming apart.

Park officials said they've had the installers come back to fix the issue several times.

"There's no way that this was vandalism, this is poor construction and we need to put Loctite on them and make sure this is done correctly. You can't blame the kids for playing with things that are clearly falling apart," said Bellaire council member Dan Brown.

Brown said it was installed during a warm spell, but since then, the weather ups and downs may have caused expanding and contracting.

Pipes that are supposed to be snug are loose and useless.

Brown said people have already volunteered to tighten the bolts, and make it safe for children again.

He also said that it is possible the loose bolts may have gotten a little help from little fingers.

"And you know anything that's not locked down tight, the kids will play around with obviously," Brown said.

They hope the bolts will soon be tightened, and that the "Keep Off" sign will soon be down.

Brown said people have volunteered to do the work, with no charge to the Village.

The priority is reopen this playground as soon as possible, with an assurance that it is safe for children to use.