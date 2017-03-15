More Than 40 Million Take A Chance In March Madness Bracketology

It's a Nationwide event that can impact everything from business productivity to social interaction, and it begins in less than 24 hours.

This year, it is estimated that more than 40 million people will fill out a bracket for March Madness while wagering somewhere around $9 billion.

It's become so popular that it has helped create a new field of study called Bracketology.

It involves analyzing the teams and predicting the outcomes of the games.

Ed Goodman is a lifelong basketball fan who said he will fill out at least 25 brackets this year.

"Every year, there are a lot of games that one predicts. I love the impossibility of predicting a perfect bracket. I think the odds of predicting a perfect bracket are something like 5.2 quadrillion. So, I think you have better odds of winning the lottery about five times than filling out a perfect bracket," Goodman said.

Ed is the husband of 7News' own Emily Goodman, and is a big Kentucky Wildcats fan.

He believes it might just come down to West Virginia and Kentucky in the final.