Family of Nine Needs Help After Losing Home in Fire

A local family is in need after a fire destroyed their home Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Ohio State Route 647 outside of Rayland.

Seven children were living inside the home, which was a total loss. There were no injuries, but the family is in need of food, money and clothing.

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up to help the family, and donations are being accepted at several locations.

"The link is up and it's all over Facebook. It's been shared over 600 times so far," Kelly Kropka.

"Just go click on the link and it will walk you through the donations. We've gotten donations ranging from $10 to $250. At a time, I mean as little as you can that's fine or as much as you can. Anything helps," she continued.

Clothing donations can be dropped off at Buckeye Local High School on Thursday from 3 pm until 5:30 p.m.