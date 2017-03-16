Local Bishops Grant Catholics Lenten Pardon for Holiday Celebrat - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Local Bishops Grant Catholics Lenten Pardon for Holiday Celebrations

Posted: Updated:

With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday this year, the bishop of Wheeling-Charleston has granted Catholics a pardon from a Lenten tradition.

The Most Rev. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has granted Catholics in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston a dispensation from abstaining from meat in order to partake in St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Catholics in the Diocese of Steubenville have also been granted this dispensation from the Most Rev. Bishop Jeffery Montforton.

More than 80 dioceses across the country have issued this pardon, so that Catholics, specifically Irish Catholics, could properly celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.