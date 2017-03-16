Local Bishops Grant Catholics Lenten Pardon for Holiday Celebrations

With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday this year, the bishop of Wheeling-Charleston has granted Catholics a pardon from a Lenten tradition.

The Most Rev. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has granted Catholics in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston a dispensation from abstaining from meat in order to partake in St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Catholics in the Diocese of Steubenville have also been granted this dispensation from the Most Rev. Bishop Jeffery Montforton.

More than 80 dioceses across the country have issued this pardon, so that Catholics, specifically Irish Catholics, could properly celebrate St. Patrick's Day.