Man Faces Charges,Used Fake Gun to Threaten People

A man who allegedly carried a toy handgun into Bellaire Park will be in court Thursday facing multiple charges.

Larry McElfresh, 28, reportedly cut the orange tip off of the toy gun, and led people to believe that he was armed.

Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk said that it was an exact replica of a 45-caliber Colt.

McElfresh is facing charges of criminal mischief and persistent disorderly conduct.

He had already been in jail for domestic violence in which he allegedly threatened to kill people.

McElfresh is expected to make his court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.