McDonald's Account Compromised, Anti-Trump Tweet Posted - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

McDonald's Account Compromised, Anti-Trump Tweet Posted

Posted: Updated:

McDonald's is in a bit of a political 'McPickle' after a negative tweet was directed at President Trump.

The anti-Trump tweet to the president read:

"@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

Representatives at McDonald's said that the Twitter account, @McDonaldsCorp, was compromised, and that they are currently taking extra precautions to secure their account.

The tweet has since been deleted and is being investigated.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.