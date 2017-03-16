McDonald's Account Compromised, Anti-Trump Tweet Posted

McDonald's is in a bit of a political 'McPickle' after a negative tweet was directed at President Trump.

The anti-Trump tweet to the president read:

"@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

Representatives at McDonald's said that the Twitter account, @McDonaldsCorp, was compromised, and that they are currently taking extra precautions to secure their account.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

The tweet has since been deleted and is being investigated.