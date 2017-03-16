Several Arrests Made in Wheeling Drug Bust

The Wheeling Police Department arrested five people on Wednesday evening after an initial traffic stop.

The stop happened on N. York Street near Zane Street.

The driver, Michelle Lynn Heath was pulled over for a seat belt violation and was found with illegal drugs on her along with prescription pills. She was arrested and taken to WPD headquarters.

Heath, 34, was charged of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for a house on S. Broadway Street on Wheeling Island where possible drug activity was occurring.

At the home, officers found Oxycodone, a one-pot meth lab, and drug paraphernalia inside.

Tysheikh Jihad Bey was arrested, along with Jaymie Marie Rausch, both facing drug charges.

Bey, 41, was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, while Rausch was charged with sale and delivery of a controlled substance.

Two women, Danielle Pierson and Janelle Ruttencutter, were also arrested on the scene for unrelated charges.

The Wheeling Police Department's Patrol Division and K9 Units all assisted in this arrest.