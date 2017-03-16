Deputies Urge People to Stay Safe for Holiday

A day full of celebrating all things green and Irish Friday in the Ohio Valley and across the nation, but it can lead to some dangerous situations on the roadways.

Deputy Chief Kimball said St. Patrick's Day is always one of their busiest day, because what's meant as a celebration can turn deadly fast.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on the holiday in 2013, 31 people across the nation were killed in drunk driving crashes.

Wheeling Police have prepared for more problems than normal because St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday, officers will be heavily patrolling the streets specifically looking for impaired drivers.

Deputy Chief Martin Kimball said it's crucial that people are designating a sober driver.

Not only is impaired driving dangerous, but it is considered a violent offense that can follow you for the rest of your life.

"St Patrick's Day does normally create a few more problems for us just due to the fact that people like to go out and drink we do see an increase in the number of DUIs, we see an increase in a number of domestics, and an increase in a number of just public intoxication. And our officer are ready for that and they will be out looking for you and if they see a possible DUI they're going to stop you and they will make the arrest," said Kimball.

Deputy Chief Kimball added the designated driver needs to be completely sober, because even buzzed driving is impaired driving.

The deputy chief said officers want people to have fun and enjoy the holiday, but make sure to do it in a safe and smart way.