ACLU Holds Meeting to Discuss Travel Ban

In the wake of President Trump's executive orders that ban travel for six countries, many people are looking to the ACLU for guidance and help.

The ACLU, or American Civil Liberties Union, works to make sure civil liberties and rights guaranteed by constitutional law are upheld, typically through lobbying and litigation.

Organizers with the West Virginia Chapter said they have had several people reach out to them, and so they are in Wheeling Thursday for a town hall meeting.

"We're at our best whenever there's community groups, local community groups, that are organizing and working to change society, working to improve civil liberties and civil rights for people in their community, and we can act as support for them. So that's what we hope to accomplish everywhere in the state," said ACLU West Virginia Executive Director Joseph Cohen.

The town hall will be held Thursday evening at 7:00 at the Ohio County Library.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved with the organization or has civil liberty concerns is welcome.

